Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 16,366 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Lumentum worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,665 shares of company stock worth $5,916,008. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,043. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

