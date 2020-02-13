Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 19,211 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Cardlytics worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cardlytics by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Cardlytics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,049 shares of company stock worth $41,115,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.25. 88,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,305. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $98.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

