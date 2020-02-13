Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 24,933 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 166,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 188.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.