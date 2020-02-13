Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 25,793 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,793 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.25% of Diodes worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. 9,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,010. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,688.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $554,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,359 shares in the company, valued at $26,922,456.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,908 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

