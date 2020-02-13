Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,890 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Heico were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 27.6% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.22.

HEI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $127.31. 2,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,381. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

