Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 29,053 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,053 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

