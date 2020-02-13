Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 37,061 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 37,061 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 698 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,425 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.23. 381,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.22.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

