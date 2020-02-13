Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 37,159 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,159 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 363.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

CRUS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,274. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

