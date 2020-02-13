Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,836 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of PM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.28. 565,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

