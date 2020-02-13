Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,127 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.11% of Amedisys worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $749,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $420,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of AMED traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,502. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. Amedisys Inc has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $200.29.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

