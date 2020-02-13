Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 927 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

