Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.72% of Kforce worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Kforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.22. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $768.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $208,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

