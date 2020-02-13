Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HASI opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

