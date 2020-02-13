Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 78,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 278,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 266.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

