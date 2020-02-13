Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 786,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

THG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.76. 148,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

