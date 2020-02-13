Harmony (ONE) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,715,567,431 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

