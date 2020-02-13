Harri Kytomaa Sells 1,700 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.35. 3,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

