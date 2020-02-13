Haven Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,232.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $134,232.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.10 or 0.02599004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.28 or 0.04645406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00790200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00898115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00116353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00702482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,701,043 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.