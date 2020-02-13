Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of HE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.74. 666,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,873. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

