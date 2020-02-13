Hays (LON:HAS) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Hays (LON:HAS) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hays earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hays from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

HAS stock opened at GBX 165.10 ($2.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.39.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

