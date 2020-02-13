HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR)

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ISR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 173,101 shares of the company traded hands.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

