HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.88. 1,534,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.21. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

