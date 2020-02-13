H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.78. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

