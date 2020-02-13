Head-To-Head Analysis: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) & Zoom Video Communications (NYSE:ZM)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Switch alerts:

24.1% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Switch and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $405.86 million 10.16 $4.05 million $0.09 189.44 Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Switch and Zoom Video Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zoom Video Communications 2 14 6 0 2.18

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $81.26, indicating a potential downside of 7.96%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.48% 3.35% 1.54% Zoom Video Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Switch beats Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.