Head to Head Comparison: Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) & Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Eutelsat Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eutelsat Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eutelsat Communications has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.59%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Eutelsat Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.07 billion 2.68 $282.00 million $1.38 16.67 Eutelsat Communications $1.48 billion 2.31 $382.55 million $1.65 8.94

Eutelsat Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Eutelsat Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hikma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats Eutelsat Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals. The Generics segment develops and sells oral and other non-injectable generic products for retail market. The Branded segment develops, manufactures, and markets branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company offers products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, pain management, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, diabetes, and central nervous system. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

