Head-To-Head Comparison: National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) vs. Globe Life (NASDAQ:GL)

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 17.95% 5.38% 0.87% Globe Life 16.80% 11.22% 3.01%

Volatility & Risk

National Western Life Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Globe Life pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Globe Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Globe Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Western Life Group and Globe Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $551.60 million 1.82 $116.76 million N/A N/A Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.62 $760.79 million $6.75 16.21

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than National Western Life Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Western Life Group and Globe Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 2 0 1 0 1.67

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than National Western Life Group.

Summary

Globe Life beats National Western Life Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. The company markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

