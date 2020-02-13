Head-To-Head Review: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) versus GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NASDAQ:GSAH)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -16.33 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Summary

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

