Head to Head Review: Kearny Financial (KRNY) versus The Competition

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kearny Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $250.89 million $42.14 million 25.79 Kearny Financial Competitors $890.14 million $206.61 million 16.92

Kearny Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial. Kearny Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kearny Financial Competitors 727 1749 1365 100 2.21

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.32%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.78% 3.88% 0.66% Kearny Financial Competitors 16.20% 5.91% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kearny Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kearny Financial lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Kearny Financial peers beat Kearny Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

