HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05 (LON:HVTA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.25 Per Share

HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05 (LON:HVTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HVTA stock remained flat at $GBX 220 ($2.89) during trading on Thursday. HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.68). The company has a market cap of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48.

About HEAE BREW/PAR RST.V FPD 0.05

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

