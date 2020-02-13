Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.45 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.

Shares of HIIQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,952. The company has a market cap of $380.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,140 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

