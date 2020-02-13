Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.69-1.73 for the period.

HTA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 1,405,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,345. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

A number of analysts have commented on HTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

