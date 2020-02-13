HeartBout Achieves Market Cap of $130,976.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $130,976.00 and approximately $12,305.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.03480000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00250318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

