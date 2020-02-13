Hedera Hashgraph Tops 1-Day Volume of $217.00 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $222.22 million and $217.00 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 215.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,062,654 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

