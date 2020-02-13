Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Heico worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

