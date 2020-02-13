Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,693 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Heico by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Heico by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Heico by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,381. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.