Heico (NYSE:HEI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Heico (NYSE:HEI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76.

Shares of HEI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 285,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,814. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. Heico has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.22.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

