HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.53 ($87.83).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €63.84 ($74.23) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €58.20 ($67.67) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

