Helex (HLX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $74,316.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00014101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $102,717.00 and approximately $74,316.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helex has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.64 or 0.06109958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00057622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00127714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

