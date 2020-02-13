Helium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Helium has a market capitalization of $192,817.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009947 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,825,132 coins and its circulating supply is 12,476,752 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

