Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) Given News Impact Rating of -1.17

News stories about Hempco Food and Fiber (CVE:HEMP) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hempco Food and Fiber earned a coverage optimism score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVE HEMP remained flat at $C$0.68 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.29. Hempco Food and Fiber has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.44.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and sells hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico/Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

