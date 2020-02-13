HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,574.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $2,574.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00048887 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00078405 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,291.87 or 1.01367153 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,946,712 coins and its circulating supply is 254,811,562 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

