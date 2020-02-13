Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 185.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. 77,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

