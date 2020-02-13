Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTGC opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

