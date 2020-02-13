Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.