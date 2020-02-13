Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $157.86 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.10.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

