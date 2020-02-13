Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,259,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334,443 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.03% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $210,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

