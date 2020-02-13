HEX Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $50.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00440865 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009766 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001506 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.