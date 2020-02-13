HGI Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

