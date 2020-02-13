Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,030 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,427.08 ($18.77).

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,332 ($17.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,364.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,475.14.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

