HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from HiTech Group Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

HIT traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$1.61 ($1.14). The stock had a trading volume of 59,484 shares. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.18. HiTech Group Australia has a 1 year low of A$0.87 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of A$1.41 ($1.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.16.

HiTech Group Australia Company Profile

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its permanent recruitment services comprise the search and selection of candidates for full time employment; and ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects in system development, infrastructure support and cloud integration, operation, and other skill sets.

